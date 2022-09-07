See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Rachel Criddle, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Criddle, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Rachel Criddle works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 320, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Rachel Criddle?

Sep 07, 2022
A very positive experience. I felt listened to and genuinely cared for. So Happy!
— Sep 07, 2022
Photo: Rachel Criddle, ARNP
About Rachel Criddle, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1033407804
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Criddle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Criddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Criddle works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Rachel Criddle’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Rachel Criddle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Criddle.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.