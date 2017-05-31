Rachel Coffey, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Coffey, LPC
Overview
Rachel Coffey, LPC is a Counselor in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Locations
Rachel Coffey405 Kings Hwy S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (609) 509-3988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding practitioner and therapist.Great at listening and getting the client to talk about his/her issues. I have grown tremendously under her guidance. I have recommended her to several friends and families. Rachel is awesome.....!
About Rachel Coffey, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Rachel Coffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Coffey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Rachel Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Coffey.
