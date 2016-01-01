See All Psychologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Rachel Chandley, PHD

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Chandley, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Miami University.

Dr. Chandley works at Central Behavioral Healthcare, Inc in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Behavioral Healthcare, Inc
    5965 Renaissance Pl, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 882-5678
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rachel Chandley, PHD

    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417483975
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati
    • Miami University
