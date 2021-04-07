Rachel Brandenburg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Brandenburg, PSY
Overview
Rachel Brandenburg, PSY is a Psychologist in Middletown, DE.
Rachel Brandenburg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
People's Place5360 Summit Bridge Rd # 6, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 314-3101
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Brandenburg?
Dr. Brandenburg went above and beyond the call of duty to help me. I genuinely believe she saved my life. Not only is she a brilliant and highly competent professional, she connects on such a humanizing level. My situation was complex and overwhelming and rather than give up she reached out to other professionals with experience to make sure I got the care I needed! A mensch, a blessing, an excellent therapist.
About Rachel Brandenburg, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1053620062
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Brandenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Brandenburg works at
8 patients have reviewed Rachel Brandenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Brandenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Brandenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Brandenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.