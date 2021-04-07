See All Psychologists in Middletown, DE
Rachel Brandenburg, PSY is a Psychologist in Middletown, DE. 

Rachel Brandenburg works at People's Place in Middletown, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    People's Place
    5360 Summit Bridge Rd # 6, Middletown, DE 19709

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 07, 2021
Dr. Brandenburg went above and beyond the call of duty to help me. I genuinely believe she saved my life. Not only is she a brilliant and highly competent professional, she connects on such a humanizing level. My situation was complex and overwhelming and rather than give up she reached out to other professionals with experience to make sure I got the care I needed! A mensch, a blessing, an excellent therapist.
— Apr 07, 2021
Photo: Rachel Brandenburg, PSY
About Rachel Brandenburg, PSY

Psychology
  • Psychology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1053620062
  • 1053620062
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Brandenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Brandenburg works at People's Place in Middletown, DE. View the full address on Rachel Brandenburg’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Rachel Brandenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Brandenburg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Brandenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Brandenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

