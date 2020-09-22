See All Physicians Assistants in Burlington, MA
Rachel Boyd, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Boyd, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA. 

Rachel Boyd works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8551
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 22, 2020
    I've seen multiple Dr's (5) for my issues, most of them being pain related. She is the only one that treated me as a human being, and found things immediately, things that the other Dr's never even checked, during my first visit. I'm finally getting help with my pain caused by years of arthritis damage, which has nothing to do with pain medicine. All the other Dr's treated me like someone who wanted pain medicine, and that's the exact opposite of what I wanted. Ms. Boyd ordered blood work, x-rays and an MRI. When the results came back, she called and explained everything to the T, and asked me if I had any questions multiple times. If I could give more stars I would, she is simply amazing, and I would recommend her to anyone. If I could I would rate my experience with a million stars!!!!
    Jason Malone — Sep 22, 2020
    About Rachel Boyd, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467899153
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Boyd, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Boyd works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Rachel Boyd’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rachel Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

