Rachel Bentley, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
Rachel Bentley, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Buckeye, AZ. 

Rachel Bentley works at Light of Life Counseling Services LLC in Buckeye, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Light of Life Counseling Services LLC
    1300 N Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 236-3685
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jul 28, 2018
    She always treated me with respect and listened to me. I liked having her as my therapist.
    Robert in sun city, AZ — Jul 28, 2018
    About Rachel Bentley, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861524498
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Bentley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Bentley works at Light of Life Counseling Services LLC in Buckeye, AZ. View the full address on Rachel Bentley’s profile.

    Rachel Bentley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Bentley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

