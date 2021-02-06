Dr. Werner Baldwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Werner Baldwin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Werner Baldwin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Providence, RI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 355 Hope St Unit 6, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 402-0234
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate, and talented, she got right to the heart of my daughters’ concerns
About Dr. Rachel Werner Baldwin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1871856484
