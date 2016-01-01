Racheal Jernigan, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Racheal Jernigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Racheal Jernigan, APRN
Overview
Racheal Jernigan, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (205) 934-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Racheal Jernigan, APRN
- Cardiology
- English
Racheal Jernigan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Racheal Jernigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Racheal Jernigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Racheal Jernigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.