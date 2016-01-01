Dr. Rachana Chokshi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachana Chokshi, OD
Overview
Dr. Rachana Chokshi, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, DE.
Locations
Simon Eye Associates5301 Limestone Rd Ste 128, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 266-1480
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachana Chokshi, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629001151
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chokshi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chokshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.