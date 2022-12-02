See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tarpon Springs, FL
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD

Optometry
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD is an Optometrist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University|Northeastern State University College Of Optometry In Tahlequah, Ok.

Dr. Streeter works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 231-6347

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Eye Exam
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Diabetic Eye Exam
Eye Disease
Eye Infections

Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Outstanding care
    Anonymous — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD

    • Optometry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255325478
    Education & Certifications

    • Triad Medical Center, Tusla Oklahoma
    • Northeastern State University|Northeastern State University College Of Optometry In Tahlequah, Ok
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Streeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Streeter works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Streeter’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Streeter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streeter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

