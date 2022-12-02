Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD is an Optometrist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University|Northeastern State University College Of Optometry In Tahlequah, Ok.
Dr. Streeter works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 231-6347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Streeter?
Outstanding care
About Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255325478
Education & Certifications
- Triad Medical Center, Tusla Oklahoma
- Northeastern State University|Northeastern State University College Of Optometry In Tahlequah, Ok
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Streeter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Streeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streeter works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Streeter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.