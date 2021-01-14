Rachael Collinsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachael Collinsworth, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachael Collinsworth, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ogden, UT.
Rachael Collinsworth works at
Locations
1
Aloha Behavioral Consultants, Ogden, UT 801-399-1818707 24th St Ste D, Ogden, UT 84401 Directions (801) 615-0679
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Rachael is amazing! I have been seeing her for over 8 years with the initial purpose being that I needed help with coping skills for an incurable debilitating disease. That is still ongoing but she helps me through an array of issues that come up. She is very professional and yet very compassionate and supportive at the same time. I would recommend her to anybody in need of therapy and I have.
About Rachael Collinsworth, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1386889905
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachael Collinsworth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachael Collinsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
