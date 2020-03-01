See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Rachael Bither Icon-share Share Profile

Rachael Bither

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rachael Bither is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Rachael Bither works at Coury Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coury Family Medicine
    1520 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 633-6200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rachael Bither?

Mar 01, 2020
She was very helpful and listened to all my concerns. I am feeling much better now thanks to her treatment and advice.
Carole — Mar 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rachael Bither
How would you rate your experience with Rachael Bither?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rachael Bither to family and friends

Rachael Bither's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rachael Bither

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachael Bither.

About Rachael Bither

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245746379
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachael Bither has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Rachael Bither has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachael Bither works at Coury Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Rachael Bither’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Rachael Bither. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Bither.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Bither, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Bither appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rachael Bither?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.