Rachael Bettencourt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachael Bettencourt, PA-C
Overview
Rachael Bettencourt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Rachael Bettencourt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Medical Group6100 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 200, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-8282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachael Bettencourt?
I had not been to Rachel before. She was absolutely awesome! She was thorough, kind, considerate and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!!!
About Rachael Bettencourt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568767267
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachael Bettencourt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachael Bettencourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachael Bettencourt works at
5 patients have reviewed Rachael Bettencourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Bettencourt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Bettencourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Bettencourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.