Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD is a Psychologist in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Latif works at iAMERICA Behavioral & Mental Health in Detroit, MI with other offices in Garden City, MI and Hamtramck, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    iAmerica behavioral and mental health
    19445 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 558-9397
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    iAMERICA Behavioral & Mental Health - Garden City/Dearborn Heights
    1061 Inkster Rd Ste 101, Garden City, MI 48135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 558-9397
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    iAMERICA - Hamtramack
    3120 Carpenter St Ste 211, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan
  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Forest Health Medical Center
  • Garden City Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
  • Insight Surgical Hospital
  • Karmanos Cancer Center
  • Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Intellectual Functioning Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Delay Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Microcephaly - Normal Intelligence - Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Organic Mood Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Polysubstance Dependence Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia - Mental Retardation - Deafness - Retinitis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD

    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1417297987
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latif speaks Arabic, French, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Urdu.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

