Rabia Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Rabia Akhtar, PA
Overview
Rabia Akhtar, PA is a Physician Assistant in Stockton, CA.
Rabia Akhtar works at
Locations
Community Medical Centers Channel701 E Channel St, Stockton, CA 95202 Directions (209) 547-7143
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST FAMILY DOCTOR
About Rabia Akhtar, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780743955
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Rabia Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rabia Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rabia Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rabia Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.