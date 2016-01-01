Dr. Abdullatif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qutayba Abdullatif, PHD
Overview
Dr. Qutayba Abdullatif, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Abdullatif works at
Locations
Acro Consultancy Services A Psychological Corporation2500 E Foothill Blvd Ste 406, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 460-1260
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Qutayba Abdullatif, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1134667751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullatif works at
Dr. Abdullatif speaks Arabic.
