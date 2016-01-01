Dr. Quincey Atkin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quincey Atkin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Quincey Atkin, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Atkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Clinic2000 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (949) 852-3400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkin?
About Dr. Quincey Atkin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255445672
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkin works at
Dr. Atkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.