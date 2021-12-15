Quentin Chambers, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Quentin Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Quentin Chambers, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Quentin Chambers, RN is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.
Quentin Chambers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alpha Allied Mental Health Services699 Walnut St Ste 400, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (888) 534-8913Monday8:15am - 9:45amTuesday8:15am - 9:45amWednesday8:15am - 9:45amFriday1:30pm - 3:30pmSaturday8:15am - 1:30pm
-
2
Telepsychiatry11116 S Towne Sq Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 567-1958Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Gateway Psychiatric Group LLC11710 Old Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-1958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Quentin Chambers?
He has a genuine and spirited therapeutic presence, which promotes a very comforting environment for his patients. He's solution oriented, effective, and is passionate about his work. I would highly recommend his services to anyone.
About Quentin Chambers, RN
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1750794319
Education & Certifications
- BLESSING HOSPITAL
- Rush University
- Blessing-Rieman College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Quentin Chambers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Quentin Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Quentin Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Quentin Chambers works at
13 patients have reviewed Quentin Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Quentin Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Quentin Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Quentin Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.