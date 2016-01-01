See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Quaneshia Farris, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Quaneshia Farris works at Family Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Physicians Group PC
    7685 Winchester Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 752-6963
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Quaneshia Farris, ANP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1073856514
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Quaneshia Farris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Quaneshia Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Quaneshia Farris works at Family Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Quaneshia Farris’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Quaneshia Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Quaneshia Farris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Quaneshia Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Quaneshia Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

