Puspita Sen, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Puspita Sen, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY. They graduated from Non-Medical and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
New Scotland Clinical - Social Work & Counseling878 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 364-9369
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I cant say enough good things about her, Puspita centers me and gives me air when I feel I can no longer breathe in this difficult world we live in, It's almost like being a fruit tree and being torn down by anything that can achieve doing that, even by myself and she teaches me to nourish and take care of myself as well as giving me the tools to Polish my Fruits and center myself on this earth, I know it's deep but so is life and we only have one. Puspita is a light that awakens the soul again!
- Counseling
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Japanese
- 1235347519
- GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS
- Clearview Center, Albany, Ny
- Non-Medical
- The Empire State College
