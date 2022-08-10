See All Nurse Practitioners in Webster, TX
Pulcharia Thompson, FNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pulcharia Thompson, FNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX. 

Pulcharia Thompson works at Infectious Disease Specialists in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tandem Psychiatric and family Practice, PLLC
    13920 Osprey Ct Ste C, Webster, TX 77598

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Triwest

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Pulcharia Thompson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568905446
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pulcharia Thompson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pulcharia Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pulcharia Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pulcharia Thompson works at Infectious Disease Specialists in Webster, TX. View the full address on Pulcharia Thompson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Pulcharia Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pulcharia Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pulcharia Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pulcharia Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

