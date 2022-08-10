Pulcharia Thompson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pulcharia Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pulcharia Thompson, FNP
Overview
Pulcharia Thompson, FNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX.
Pulcharia Thompson works at
Locations
Tandem Psychiatric and family Practice, PLLC13920 Osprey Ct Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 404-5490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Triwest
I have been suffering with anxiety for years. I received expert compassionate care. Highly recommended.
About Pulcharia Thompson, FNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Pulcharia Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pulcharia Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pulcharia Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Pulcharia Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pulcharia Thompson.
