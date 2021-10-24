Dr. Priya Rao, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Rao, PHD
Overview
Dr. Priya Rao, PHD is a Psychologist in Brighton, MI.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Priya K. Rao LLC7946 Branch Dr, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (248) 231-3306
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Professional, relatable, and trustworthy. She provides effective strategies and tools to her patients.
About Dr. Priya Rao, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275651812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.