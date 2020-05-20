Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Priya Balakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX.
Priya Balakrishnan works at
Locations
HEB Urology Clinic1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 769-7255
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Priya Balakrishnan is easily one of the finest Medical Professionals who has ever treated me. Professional, engaged, brilliant, unendingly competent.
About Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- Female
Priya Balakrishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Priya Balakrishnan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Priya Balakrishnan using Healthline FindCare.
Priya Balakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Priya Balakrishnan works at
4 patients have reviewed Priya Balakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priya Balakrishnan.
