Priscilla Selig, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Priscilla Selig, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Port Orange, FL. 

Priscilla Selig works at Halifax Health - Primary Care, Williamson in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Halifax Health - Primary Care Port Orange, Williamson
    5440 S Williamson Blvd Unit 103, Port Orange, FL 32128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-8737
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 25, 2022
Excellent Priscilla took the time to listen to all of my concerns and was compassionate. Her diagnosis was spot on. Thank you.
Jenn P — Mar 25, 2022
About Priscilla Selig, APRN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1447860374
Frequently Asked Questions

Priscilla Selig, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Priscilla Selig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Priscilla Selig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Priscilla Selig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Priscilla Selig works at Halifax Health - Primary Care, Williamson in Port Orange, FL. View the full address on Priscilla Selig’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Priscilla Selig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Selig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscilla Selig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscilla Selig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

