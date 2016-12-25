See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berwyn, IL
Priscilla Rivera, APN

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Priscilla Rivera, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They graduated from North Park University.

Priscilla Rivera works at Oak Street Health Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Berwyn
    7000 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 734-5735
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Priscilla Rivera, APN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1205116282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • North Park University
