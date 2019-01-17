Priscilla Ragsdale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Priscilla Ragsdale, LPC
Overview
Priscilla Ragsdale, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Locations
- 1 17480 Dallas Pkwy Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75287 Directions (972) 713-9098
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic counselor. Great insight. Really help us identify some issues and resolve them.
About Priscilla Ragsdale, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Priscilla Ragsdale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Priscilla Ragsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Priscilla Ragsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Ragsdale.
