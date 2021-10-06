See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. 

Dr. Luong works at Arizona Family & Geriatric Med in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Geriatric Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick W Vinck, MD
Dr. Patrick W Vinck, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Laven, DO
Dr. Paul Laven, DO
8 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Family & Geriatric Med
    5602 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 854-9004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Allergy Drops
Allergy Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Allergy Drops
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameriben
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Assurant Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luong?

    Oct 06, 2021
    Pricilla Loung is not only a gifted physician she is an amazing , caring , loving person.
    — Oct 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luong to family and friends

    Dr. Luong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Luong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP.

    About Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770810715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luong works at Arizona Family & Geriatric Med in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Luong’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.