Priscilla Locklear, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Priscilla Locklear, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Priscilla Locklear works at CAROLINA HEART AND LEG CENTER in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Heart and Leg Center
    3637 Cape Center Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 491-1760

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 10, 2022
Being new to the area, you never know what to expect. I was so thankful after my initial appointment with Priscilla Lockyear NP, to leave feeling as though my health was taken seriously. She ordered all the labs and referrals that were necessary and for the first time in years, I left feeling reassured a provider would get to the bottom of my health issues. From check-in to vitals with her medical assistant, very positive experience all around. Would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a new provider!
Anika — Sep 10, 2022
About Priscilla Locklear, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982228748
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Priscilla Locklear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Priscilla Locklear works at CAROLINA HEART AND LEG CENTER in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Priscilla Locklear’s profile.

Priscilla Locklear has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Locklear.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscilla Locklear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscilla Locklear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

