Overview

Priscilla Gutierrez, MA is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Richard Webster and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Priscilla Gutierrez works at Counseling Center of Expressive Arts in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.