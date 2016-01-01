Priscilla Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Priscilla Chow, NP
Overview
Priscilla Chow, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Laguna Hills, CA.
Priscilla Chow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joan Sy Medical Corp.23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 311, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 305-2660
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Priscilla Chow?
About Priscilla Chow, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376510743
Frequently Asked Questions
Priscilla Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Priscilla Chow works at
2 patients have reviewed Priscilla Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscilla Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscilla Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.