Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Locations
Fullerton Neuropsychological Services385 Imperial Hwy, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 681-9070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
We met with Dr. Armstrong a few years back to have all three of my children evaluated. I found her to be professional and helpful at all times. Her staff worked with my health insurance to ensure that our costs would be minimal. After she diagnosed my son with ASD we had him evaluated by another professional who confirmed the diagnosis. Since receiving her diagnosis, we have been better able to understand my son and are better equipped to nurture and help him grow. All of the negative revie
About Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1255425054
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
