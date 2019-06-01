Priscila Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Priscila Martinez
Offers telehealth
Overview
Priscila Martinez is a Physician Assistant in Richardson, TX.
Priscila Martinez works at
Locations
Texas Health Family Care970 N Coit Rd Ste 3040, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 238-8092
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She cares about her patients very much. Her ability to connect with the patient, as a diagnosis is reached, is superb. She is a genuine health care professional and genuinely cares about making the patient feel his/her best. Thank you!
About Priscila Martinez
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104248830
Frequently Asked Questions
Priscila Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Priscila Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscila Martinez.
