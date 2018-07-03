See All Psychiatrists in Renton, WA
Psychiatry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from University Of Wa.

Prisca Nwizugbo works at Optimum Mental Health Srvices in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Optimum Mental Health Srvices
    15 S Grady Way Ste 625, Renton, WA 98057 (425) 233-0431
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • KPS Health Plans
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 03, 2018
    I have been working with Prisca for over three years and I would have to say she changed my life. Struggling with social anxiety is so debilitating and I never thought I would have my life again. Slowly but surely, she adjusted all the unnecessary meds that I was on from my previous doctor. And now I'm able to function again. I am so glad that I found her. She takes time to listen and I always feel better leaving her office. I whole heartedly recommend Prisca.
    Irene in Sammamish, WA — Jul 03, 2018
    Photo: Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP
    About Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP

    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1184922874
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Prisca Nwizugbo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Prisca Nwizugbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Prisca Nwizugbo works at Optimum Mental Health Srvices in Renton, WA.

    20 patients have reviewed Prisca Nwizugbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

