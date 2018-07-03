Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Prisca Nwizugbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP
Overview
Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from University Of Wa.
Prisca Nwizugbo works at
Locations
Optimum Mental Health Srvices
15 S Grady Way Ste 625, Renton, WA 98057
(425) 233-0431
Monday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Prisca for over three years and I would have to say she changed my life. Struggling with social anxiety is so debilitating and I never thought I would have my life again. Slowly but surely, she adjusted all the unnecessary meds that I was on from my previous doctor. And now I'm able to function again. I am so glad that I found her. She takes time to listen and I always feel better leaving her office. I whole heartedly recommend Prisca.
About Prisca Nwizugbo, ARNP
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa
