Princess Okunola, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Princess Okunola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Princess Okunola, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Princess Okunola, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartsdale, NY.
Princess Okunola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN141 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 793-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Princess Okunola?
About Princess Okunola, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043790116
Frequently Asked Questions
Princess Okunola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Princess Okunola accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Princess Okunola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Princess Okunola works at
2 patients have reviewed Princess Okunola. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Princess Okunola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Princess Okunola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Princess Okunola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.