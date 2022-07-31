See All Chiropractors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Preston Bare, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. Preston Bare, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Bare works at Integrative Healthcare in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Healthcare and Physical Medicine
    3773 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 517-0826

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2022
    I was recently was treated by Dr Bare for pain in my legs. Been to Drs in NY and Florida and no one could help. My pain goes from bottom of my feet up to my hips. After 2 treatments I already saw a difference in my pain level. One day after my treatment I mentioned to Dr Bare I couldn't get a deep breath and smelled smoke when no one else does and it takes my breath away. I had this for a full year since I was hospitalized for almost 2 months with COVID 19. He told me to sit down and he gave me a different kind of adjustment, from a seated position. Just one adjustment and when I got off the table I was immediately able to take deep breaths again and I no longer smell smoke ! I was amazed! HE GAVE ME BACK MY BREATH! I just can't thank Dr Bare enough. I had been to different Internal Drs, Pulmonologists etc and no one could help me. One visit with Dr Bare and my problem was gone. It has been about a month since that adjustment and I am still able to take deep breaths.
    Linda Yuknevich — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Preston Bare, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1295831451
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preston Bare, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.