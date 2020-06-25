See All Physicians Assistants in Baltimore, MD
Praveena Gadam, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Praveena Gadam, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Praveena Gadam, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD. 

Praveena Gadam works at Mace Medical in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ernest Eckenrode, PA-C
Ernest Eckenrode, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Truecare Medical Group
    6730 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 288-6226

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Praveena Gadam?

Jun 25, 2020
I have been seeing Praveena for the past 3 or so years, and I honestly can say that I have never met a kinder, more empathetic PA/Dr in my years of needing one. :) She truly listens to your concerns, and takes into consideration how the medication is actually making you feel. It's nice to not dread having to see your PA/Dr., especially considering she is always smiling! I highly recommend her!
Lauren — Jun 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Praveena Gadam, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Praveena Gadam, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Praveena Gadam to family and friends

Praveena Gadam's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Praveena Gadam

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Praveena Gadam, PA-C.

About Praveena Gadam, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669709853
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Praveena Gadam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Praveena Gadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Praveena Gadam works at Mace Medical in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Praveena Gadam’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Praveena Gadam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Praveena Gadam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Praveena Gadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Praveena Gadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Praveena Gadam, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.