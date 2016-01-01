Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pratikshya Acharya using Healthline FindCare.
Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Pratikshya Acharya works at
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC
- Geriatric Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Nepali
- Female
- 1083118970
- Walden University
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Pratikshya Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pratikshya Acharya speaks Hindi and Nepali.
