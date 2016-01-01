See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC

Geriatric Medicine
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Pratikshya Acharya works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC

  Geriatric Medicine
  5 years of experience
  English, Hindi and Nepali
  Female
  1083118970
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Walden University
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Pratikshya Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Pratikshya Acharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pratikshya Acharya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pratikshya Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pratikshya Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

