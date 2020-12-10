Prasija Manoj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Prasija Manoj, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Prasija Manoj, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY.
Prasija Manoj works at
Locations
Queens Long Island Medical Group Lake Success Center1991 Marcus Ave Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-1600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On time, collected data, ordered correct labs, processed in-network referral. Cheery demeanor/attitude.
About Prasija Manoj, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811324072
Frequently Asked Questions
Prasija Manoj accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Prasija Manoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Prasija Manoj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Prasija Manoj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Prasija Manoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Prasija Manoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.