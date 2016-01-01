See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, SC
Portia Toon, FNP

Infectious Disease Medicine
Portia Toon, FNP is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Georgetown, SC. 

Portia Toon works at Tidelands Health Infectious Disease in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tidelands Health Infectious Disease at Georgetown
    606 Black River Rd Fl 1, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 527-7139
    Tidelands Health Infectious Disease at The Market Common
    2200 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 848-5350

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • English
  • 1790446847
Portia Toon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Portia Toon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Portia Toon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Portia Toon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Portia Toon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

