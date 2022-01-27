See All Counselors in Plattsburgh, NY
Portia Allie-Turco, MS

Counseling
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Portia Allie-Turco, MS is a Counselor in Plattsburgh, NY. 

Portia Allie-Turco works at West Bay office in Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    West Bay office
    211 W Bay Plz, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
(518) 593-7790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Ive been seeing Portia for many years! I can not begin to put into works the positive support she has given over the years! She has honestly taught me how to be an independent woman after my separation and She has always reminded me of my capibilities.
    About Portia Allie-Turco, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891010450
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of South Africa Unisa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Portia Allie-Turco, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Portia Allie-Turco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Portia Allie-Turco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Portia Allie-Turco works at West Bay office in Plattsburgh, NY. View the full address on Portia Allie-Turco’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Portia Allie-Turco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Portia Allie-Turco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Portia Allie-Turco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Portia Allie-Turco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

