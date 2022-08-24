Polina Dasgupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Polina Dasgupta, PA-C
Overview
Polina Dasgupta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Polina Dasgupta works at
Locations
Alicia Coker MD, 1390 Brickell Ave Ste 340, Miami, FL 33131
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Polina's holistic approach to self-care, which has helped me manage my anxiety. She listened to my story and was able to shed light on certain triggers and lingering trauma. Clear explanation of medication options as well.
About Polina Dasgupta, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174037477
Polina Dasgupta accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Polina Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Polina Dasgupta works at
7 patients have reviewed Polina Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
