Pippa Soileau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pippa Soileau, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pippa Soileau, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Pippa Soileau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Institute for Neuropsychiatry2829 4th Ave Ste 150, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 477-7091
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pippa Soileau?
Amazing personality, great with patients, takes time to actually listen to patients instead of dismissing them. Would 100% recommend.
About Pippa Soileau, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770622235
Frequently Asked Questions
Pippa Soileau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pippa Soileau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pippa Soileau works at
3 patients have reviewed Pippa Soileau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pippa Soileau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pippa Soileau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pippa Soileau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.