Dr. Sumalpong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD
Overview
Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Sumalpong works at
Locations
Pilar Sumalpong Psychotherapy & Consultation2580 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 402-3967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Anna Abernathy. I am a mom of 3, my husband is in the navy and we have a pretty chaotic lifestyle! Dr. Pilar Sumalpong has been my psychotherapist for almost 2 years. As someone with CPTSD from childhood medical abuse I was scared to seek treatment for my mental health struggles. When I came to her for help I had a suicide plan in mind, she saved me from my own demons. She is truly one of a kind….years with her support helped me become the strong independent mama I am today.
About Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295955854
Education & Certifications
- California Lutheran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumalpong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumalpong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumalpong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumalpong.
