See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Phyllis Woo works at Asian Pacific Health Care Venture in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Asian Pacific Health Care Venture
    1530 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 644-3888

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Phyllis Woo?

Jul 14, 2021
Kind and compassionate. I was nervous and overwhelmed and she really talked to me like a person and reassured me. A great experience.
CD — Jul 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Phyllis Woo to family and friends

Phyllis Woo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Phyllis Woo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC.

About Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184931263
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Phyllis Woo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Phyllis Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Phyllis Woo works at Asian Pacific Health Care Venture in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Phyllis Woo’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Phyllis Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phyllis Woo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyllis Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyllis Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Phyllis Woo, WHNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.