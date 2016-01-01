See All Nurse Anesthetists in Wilmington, NC
Phyllis Taylor, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Phyllis Taylor, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC. 

Phyllis Taylor works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1764
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Specialties
    • Nurse Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1205980034
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

