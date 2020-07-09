Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phyllis Pinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Commack, NY.
Phyllis Pinard, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner368 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 10, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 606-6022
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would 100% recommend seeing Phyllis. I have seen so many psychiatrists/psychiatric nurse practitioners over a span of 20 years and I TRULY and GENUINELY mean that Phyllis is an excellent practitioner. She carefully listens to my concerns during the appointment and offers HONEST advice. Unfortunately some people dont want to face the facts (or sometimes aren’t ready to). Since being a patient, Phyllis has always been committed to trying to find the right medication which sometimes takes time. She has ALWAYS been supportive of me and my opinions of treatment. Phyllis is so incredibly caring and empathetic when I’m going through a rough patch- she is more than willing to speak with you if you’re having a crisis. I truly can’t RECOMMEND her enough. People forget her main goal is “medication management” (therapy as well) so yes it may take a few different medications until you find one that works. I hope this review is helpful to someone who is considering help.
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427139401
Phyllis Pinard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Phyllis Pinard accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phyllis Pinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Phyllis Pinard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phyllis Pinard.
