Dr. Phyllis Ivery, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Ivery, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Ivery, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Ivery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2 E Bryan St Fl 4, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ivery?
So far, so good
About Dr. Phyllis Ivery, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1649532649
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivery works at
Dr. Ivery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.