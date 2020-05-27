See All Physicians Assistants in Providence, RI
Overview

Phyllis Dolcy is a Physician Assistant in Providence, RI. 

Phyllis Dolcy works at Rhode Island Neurosurgical Institute, Providence, RI in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office, Southside Medical Center
    118 DUDLEY ST, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 273-4155
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 27, 2020
    I saw Phillis post-op with Dr Sampath after having brain surgery and have corresponded with her numerous times. She is kind and attentive and happily answered all of my questions to my satisfaction. The care was above and beyond what I expected.
    May 27, 2020
    About Phyllis Dolcy

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134659238
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phyllis Dolcy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Phyllis Dolcy works at Rhode Island Neurosurgical Institute, Providence, RI in Providence, RI. View the full address on Phyllis Dolcy’s profile.

    Phyllis Dolcy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Phyllis Dolcy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyllis Dolcy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyllis Dolcy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

