Phyllis Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Phyllis Collins, LMFT
Overview
Phyllis Collins, LMFT is a Counselor in Stafford, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4800 Sugar Grove Blvd Ste 350, Stafford, TX 77477 Directions (713) 817-7035
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had wonderful and profound counseling sessions with Ms. Collins. Very Patient and offers up some really helpful advise and plans of action.
About Phyllis Collins, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1508030115
Frequently Asked Questions
Phyllis Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phyllis Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phyllis Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Phyllis Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyllis Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyllis Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.