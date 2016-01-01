Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adjei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Adjei works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 665-0505
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 587-8110Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan

- Family Medicine
- English
Dr. Adjei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adjei accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adjei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adjei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
