Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Adjei works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 665-0505
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 587-8110
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699220491
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phyllis Adjei, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adjei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adjei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adjei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adjei works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Adjei’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adjei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adjei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adjei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adjei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

